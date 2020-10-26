GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $263,000 Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day moving average of $71.29. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $34.44 and a 52 week high of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a $91.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.74.

In related news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

