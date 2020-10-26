GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,517,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,563,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 931,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,589,000 after purchasing an additional 57,566 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $80,654,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 624,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

UTHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price (up from $243.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised United Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $122.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.43, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $127.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The company had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 30.04%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.