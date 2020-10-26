GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $309,000 in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 54,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 24,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

NYSE TFC opened at $43.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $24.01 and a 52-week high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.