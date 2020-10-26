GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 60 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Teleflex by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Teleflex by 7.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,597 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

TFX stock opened at $366.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $409.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $356.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $359.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

