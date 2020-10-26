GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Buys 74 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 115,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,431,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,655,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 247,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,767,000 after purchasing an additional 42,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $178.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

