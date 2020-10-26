Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in Yum! Brands by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $407,826.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,623 shares of company stock worth $2,472,706. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $101.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $110.71.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

YUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

