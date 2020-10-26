CENTRAL TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 15.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,106,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,255,000 after buying an additional 6,571,557 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,957,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,426,000 after buying an additional 2,402,999 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,256,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,966,000 after buying an additional 1,805,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,583,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. 140166 reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

NYSE HPE opened at $9.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -474.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $7.43 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.