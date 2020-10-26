CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $191,000 Stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 918.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $386,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $66,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $330,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $103.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.01, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.59. Enphase Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $17.18 and a 52 week high of $118.94.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.24 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $48.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.88.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,606 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $454,458.50. Insiders have sold a total of 22,606 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,784 in the last ninety days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

