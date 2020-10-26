NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.55.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NiSource from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, BofA Securities raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, SVP Charles Edward Shafer II sold 1,650 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $337,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NiSource by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 42,305 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NiSource by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,577,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,611,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 200,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 56,069 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.31 on Monday. NiSource has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $30.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.97, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.27.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $962.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. NiSource had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.