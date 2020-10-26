Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,168 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CXO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Concho Resources by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 29,082 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Concho Resources by 584.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,135 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Concho Resources by 2,515.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Concho Resources by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 10,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 196.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Concho Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on CXO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.76.

In other Concho Resources news, CAO Jacob Gobar sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total value of $104,700.60. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CXO opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.21 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.87. Concho Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.65 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 256.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Receive News & Ratings for Concho Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concho Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.