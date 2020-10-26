Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Holdings Decreased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WHR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 45.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,584,000 after buying an additional 1,522,984 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the second quarter valued at $90,471,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 101.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 965,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,065,000 after buying an additional 486,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $18,143,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in Whirlpool by 39.9% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 365,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $198.11 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WHR. ValuEngine downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.88.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.