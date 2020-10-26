Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 41.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $296.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.77. The company has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $297.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.66, for a total transaction of $47,639.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,564.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $750,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,535.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,051 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

