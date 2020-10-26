Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rexnord worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 924,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,945,000 after purchasing an additional 58,667 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 280,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 29,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 497,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,420 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,550,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Rexnord by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Rexnord from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.57.

In other news, Director George C. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RXN opened at $32.64 on Monday. Rexnord Co. has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $35.64. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.93.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Rexnord had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $449.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.92%.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

