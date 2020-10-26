Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 2,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 356,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In related news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at $4,630,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MLM opened at $262.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.67. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $135.08 and a one year high of $281.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.