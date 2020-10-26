Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Boosts Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,513 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 9,036.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,355 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Union Gaming Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.13.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $76.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

