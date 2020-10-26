GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,666 shares of company stock worth $7,039,426. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $229.70 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $247.82. The company has a market capitalization of $146.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day moving average is $211.74.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

