Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $43,000 Stock Position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in cbdMD were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 1,663.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 56,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of cbdMD by 173.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in cbdMD by 2,722.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter.

Get cbdMD alerts:

YCBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on cbdMD from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded cbdMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded cbdMD from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on cbdMD from $1.80 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD opened at $2.32 on Monday. cbdMD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $4.10.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter.

In other cbdMD news, Director Bakari T. Sellers sold 10,000 shares of cbdMD stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $34,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates the consumer hemp-based CBD brand, cbdMD. The company's product categories include CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, topical creams, and animal treats and oils. It also offers pet related CBD products under the Paw CBD brand name.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.