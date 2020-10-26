New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,385 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd owned 0.06% of New Age Beverages worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 885.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in New Age Beverages by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in New Age Beverages during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166,131 shares during the period. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on New Age Beverages in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Age Beverages from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on New Age Beverages from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.77. New Age Beverages Corp has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $277.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.56.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 48.54% and a negative net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $62.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Age Beverages Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

