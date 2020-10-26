Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 22,812 Shares of Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its position in Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP) by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Micro Focus International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFGP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micro Focus International by 62.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 23.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 325,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,011.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Micro Focus International by 79.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 685,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 302,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFGP opened at $3.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59. Micro Focus International plc has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $14.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of analysts recently commented on MFGP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Micro Focus International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Micro Focus International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

