Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) will be issuing its Q3 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported ($3.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.78) by ($0.16). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 82.21%. The company had revenue of $26.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 million. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Bulkers to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SALT opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.30. Scorpio Bulkers has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.13.

SALT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

