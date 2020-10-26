MarineMax (HZO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect MarineMax to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MarineMax to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $607.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.80. MarineMax has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $34.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on MarineMax from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on MarineMax from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.92.

In related news, Director Evelyn V. Follit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,390 shares in the company, valued at $785,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,335 shares of company stock worth $1,807,591. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

