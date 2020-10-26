Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BSMX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSMX stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $8.01. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSMX. BofA Securities raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Banco Santander MÃ©xico, SA, InstituciÃ³n de Banca MÃºltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander MÃ©xico provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Corporate and Investment Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

