Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Benchmark Electronics to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.26-0.30 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.26-$0.30 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Shares of Benchmark Electronics stock opened at $21.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,147.15 and a beta of 0.96. Benchmark Electronics has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $37.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.