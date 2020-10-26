Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 47.31% and a return on equity of 27.43%. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $560.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

In other news, CMO Joakim Wijkstrom sold 3,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $41,106.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 56,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $43,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,194.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

