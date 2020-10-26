Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $416.19 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.68.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.