Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($11.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($12.53). The business had revenue of $117.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.51%. On average, analysts expect Taro Pharmaceutical Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TARO opened at $60.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.89. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $99.69.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARO. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.