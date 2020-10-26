Orion Group (ORN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect Orion Group to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.13 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, analysts expect Orion Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orion Group alerts:

NYSE:ORN opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Orion Group has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

In related news, Director Mary E. Sullivan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORN. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.87.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.