MYR Group (MYRG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $513.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MYR Group stock opened at $44.35 on Monday. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MYRG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 6,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $288,087.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,906.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $911,346.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,935 shares of company stock worth $1,835,249 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

