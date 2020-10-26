Boise Cascade (BCC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Boise Cascade to post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Boise Cascade stock opened at $39.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.94. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $50.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other news, EVP Nick Stokes sold 8,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total value of $426,592.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,179 shares of company stock worth $1,490,349 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BofA Securities cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

