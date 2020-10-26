H&E Equipment Services (HEES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $23.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.33. The company has a market capitalization of $835.70 million, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.