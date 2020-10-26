Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $25.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.70. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.82.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $52,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,875,878 shares in the company, valued at $165,158,589.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,445 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,375. 35.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.