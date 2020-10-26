$1.09 EPS Expected for West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.18. West Pharmaceutical Services reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for West Pharmaceutical Services.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.15 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $281.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $124.53 and a 52-week high of $303.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.11.

In other news, SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,148.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,469.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,661.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $1,638,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 56.1% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11,311.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter worth $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

