Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter.

HVT.A stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a market capitalization of $422.32 million and a P/E ratio of 15.69. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

