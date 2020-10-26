Collectors Universe (CLCT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter. Collectors Universe had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 48.88%.

NASDAQ:CLCT opened at $60.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. Collectors Universe has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $65.63.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Collectors Universe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Collectors Universe Company Profile

Collectors Universe, Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles.

