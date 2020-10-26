Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 3.88%. On average, analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $25.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.29.

Several research firms have commented on HVT. Sidoti raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, VP Steven G. Burdette sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.