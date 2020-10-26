Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY20 guidance at $0.60-0.75 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Halozyme Therapeutics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $31.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -119.62 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.50.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,273,308. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,893,493 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

