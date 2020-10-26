Kforce (KFRC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Kforce has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.72-0.80 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.72-0.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $343.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kforce to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kforce stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.55 million, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.17. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $42.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Kforce news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KFRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kforce from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair upgraded Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

