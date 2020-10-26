Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.44 and the highest is $1.60. Penske Automotive Group reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Benchmark increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised Penske Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.70.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $489,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,871.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,111.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 36.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 427.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAG stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.94. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

