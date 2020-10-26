American States Water (AWR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect American States Water to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect American States Water to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.21. American States Water has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $96.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

