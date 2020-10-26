Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

NTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $48.00 price target on shares of Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Nutrien has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $50.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nutrien will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Nutrien by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 430.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

