Heritage Insurance (HRTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. On average, analysts expect Heritage Insurance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The stock has a market cap of $311.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68. Heritage Insurance has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

