CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 1,314 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 1,230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

DOX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $57.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200 day moving average is $60.50. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $77.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, media industry, and other service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE, a line of services, including offer end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, data and intelligence, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that address various service provider business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.