The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,582 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 432.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870,637 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,671,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,938 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 498.5% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,220,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,686,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth $44,345,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $37.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $26.40 and a 1 year high of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

