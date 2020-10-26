Reviewing Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) & Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE)

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) and Baytex Energy (NYSE:BTE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Borr Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Borr Drilling and Baytex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borr Drilling 0 0 0 0 N/A Baytex Energy 2 8 2 0 2.00

Baytex Energy has a consensus target price of $0.64, indicating a potential upside of 79.36%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Profitability

This table compares Borr Drilling and Baytex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borr Drilling -89.94% -22.75% -8.67% Baytex Energy -199.92% -8.49% -3.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Borr Drilling and Baytex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borr Drilling $334.10 million 0.14 -$297.60 million N/A N/A Baytex Energy $1.36 billion 0.15 -$9.39 million $0.17 2.11

Baytex Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling.

Risk & Volatility

Borr Drilling has a beta of 5.5, meaning that its share price is 450% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.03, meaning that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Borr Drilling on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. The company serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 27 jack-up drilling rigs and one semi-submersible rig. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016.Borr Drilling Limited was founded in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta. As of January 20, 2020, it had proved developed producing reserves of 142 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); proved reserves of 314 mmboe; and proved plus probable reserves of 529 mmboe. Baytex Energy Corp. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

