Zacks: Analysts Expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to post $30.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goldman Sachs BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $30.02 million to $30.70 million. Goldman Sachs BDC reported sales of $36.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will report full-year sales of $159.20 million for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $296.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Goldman Sachs BDC.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.94.

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $15.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $616.02 million, a P/E ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Goldman Sachs BDC has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.82%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

