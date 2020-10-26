Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.62.

A number of analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th.

Ciena stock opened at $41.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25. Ciena has a 52 week low of $30.58 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,595 shares of company stock worth $3,217,864 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 2,121.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,272,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 287.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,141 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ciena by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,972 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

