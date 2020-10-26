Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $918,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,454.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,084 shares of company stock worth $34,410,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after buying an additional 174,427 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 144,655 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

