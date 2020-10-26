Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.00.

QTWO has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Q2 from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Gabelli lowered Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $95.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Q2 has a fifty-two week low of $47.17 and a fifty-two week high of $106.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.59% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Q2 will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $918,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,667,454.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $97,582.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,948,926.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,084 shares of company stock worth $34,410,451 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,579,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,873,000 after acquiring an additional 413,446 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after buying an additional 324,530 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,746,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,418,000 after buying an additional 174,427 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 385,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after buying an additional 144,655 shares during the period.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks

Analyst Recommendations for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc
GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $429,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $43,000 Stock Position in cbdMD, Inc.
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Has $43,000 Stock Position in cbdMD, Inc.
New Age Beverages Corp Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd
New Age Beverages Corp Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 22,812 Shares of Micro Focus International plc
Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Acquires 22,812 Shares of Micro Focus International plc
Scorpio Bulkers to Release Earnings on Tuesday
Scorpio Bulkers to Release Earnings on Tuesday
MarineMax to Release Earnings on Wednesday
MarineMax to Release Earnings on Wednesday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report