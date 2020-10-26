Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

EIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

