Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.
EIGR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.
In other Eiger BioPharmaceuticals news, Director Jeffrey S. Glenn acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $10.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $295.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.
