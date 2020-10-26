EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

ENLC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

NYSE ENLC opened at $2.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. EnLink Midstream has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.06.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.58%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

In related news, Director Kyle D. Vann acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 190,634 shares in the company, valued at $568,089.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 77,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 128,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 95.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 23,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.