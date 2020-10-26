Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

NYSE RHP opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $91.57.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($1.70). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 13.26% and a negative return on equity of 32.04%. The firm had revenue of $14.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,830,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 793,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,444,000 after acquiring an additional 601,764 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 975.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 403,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after acquiring an additional 365,786 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,066,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 236,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 98,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

